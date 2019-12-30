|
Eleanor T. (Kowalick) Gomosky, 93, of Frackville, passed Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019.
Born Feb. 8, 1926, she was a daughter of the late Karol and Maryanna Kowalik.
Eleanor was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed all the family gatherings and held everyone in a special place in her heart.
She was a member of Frackville Senior Citizens and St. Joseph the Worker Parish, Frackville, and was active with many church functions.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, John J. Gomosky, in 1996. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 11 siblings and was the last member of her immediate family.
Eleanor is survived by a daughter, Theresa Onuskanich and husband, Michael, Frackville; two sons, Bernard Gomosky, Frackville, and Robert Gomosky and wife, Debbie, Muskogee, Okla.; five grandchildren, Jennifer Gomosky, Emily Williams and husband, Craig, Michael Onuskanich and wife, Becca, David Onuskanich and wife, Amanda and Luke Onuskanich; five great-grandchildren, Caleb, Cadwyn, Aubrey, Benjamin and Ava; nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at Annunciation BVM Catholic Church, Frackville, with the Rev. Brian Miller as celebrant. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Thursday at Albert L. Gricoski Funeral Home, Frackville. Interment will be in Annunciation Cemetery, Englewood/Frackville.
