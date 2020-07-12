Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home
1323 Centre St.
Ashland, PA 17921
570-875-4171
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Yushock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor Yushock

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eleanor Yushock Obituary

Eleanor Yushock, 89, of Tremont, passed away peacefully July 10 at the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown.

Born in Saint Clair, April 25, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Elizabeth Legaza Futchko. She attended Saint Clair High School, Class of 1949.

Eleanor was employed as a telephone operator for the former Bell Telephone Co. prior to her marriage, and then made a life's journey taking care of her family.

She was a member of Most Blessed Trinity Roman Catholic Parish, Tremont, the Bernadette Guild, former member of the Tremont Fire Company, and co-owner of the E.S.P. Cards and Gift Shop of Tremont.

Preceding her in death were her husband, John Yuscchock, passing Aug. 1, 1989; a son, Michael, passing in 1998; sisters, Elizabeth Tomko, Irene Thur and Mary Chernowsky; brothers, George, Michael, John and Andrew Futchko.

Survivors are loving daughter and caretaker, Paulette Yuschock, Tremont; son, Stephen Yuschock, Pittsburgh; son, John Yuschock and his wife, Suzanne, Palm Coast, Fla.; sister, Dorothy Steranko, Washington, D.C.; sister, Anna, wife of Harry Peiffer, Pine Grove; sister, Bertha Kuneiga, Pottsville; sister, Ethel Swartz, Pottsville; seven grandchildren, several great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Friends and relatives are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, in Most Blessed Trinity Parish Church, 113 Cherry St., Tremont. Celebrant will be the Rev. Paul Rothermel, pastor. A viewing will begin in the church at 9 a.m. until Mass. Interment will be held at a later date in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Visit www.Fritzfuneralhome.com. The Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on July 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -