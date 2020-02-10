|
Elena "Lanie" Herb, 65, of Swoyersville, former Lavelle resident, passed away Friday, Feb. 7, shortly after admission to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Wilkes-Barre.
Born Dec. 23, 1954, in Fountain Springs, she was a daughter of Doris Leach Herb, Pottsville, and the late William Herb Sr.
She was a graduate of North Schuylkill High School, Class of 1972.
Following high school, she was employed at Pottsville Pizzeria for many years, and for the last 15 years, was employed at Geisinger Wyoming Valley, Wilkes-Barre. She was a member of the former St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, now St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Parish, Ashland.
Preceding her in death were her father, William Herb Sr., in 1993, and a granddaughter, Chloe Boyer, in 2005.
Surviving, in addition to her mother, are a son, William Hrichak Jr., Pottsville; daughter, Jessica Boyer, wife of David, Pottsville; sisters, Michelle Herb, Lavelle, Penny Herb, Lavelle, and Carolee, wife of Glenn Zimmerman, Fountain Springs; brother, William "Butch" Herb and his fiancée, Karen Becker, Lavelle. She loved being "Gramma" to her grandchildren, who were her heart and soul, Lily Boyer, Declan Hrichak and Liam Hrichak.
A funeral prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home, 1323 Centre St., Ashland. Officiating will be Monsignor William F. Glosser. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with family from 5 p.m. until the time of service. Interment at a later date will be in Citizen's Cemetery, Lavelle. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fresenius Kidney Care, 307 Laird St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702. Visit www.Fritzfuneralhome.com. Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home is in charge of funeral arrangements.
