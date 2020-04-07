|
|
Elisabeth Garreis, fondly known to many as "Oma" passed away Wednesday.
Elisabeth, born Elisabeth Hojer in 1929 in the Czech Republic, immigrated from Germany to the United States with her husband, Willi, and daughter, Gudrun "GiGi" in 1967.
Elisabeth spent much of her time tending to her 60-acre homestead with her husband in Pine Grove. She enjoyed felling trees and splitting logs to make firewood for the winter, burning brush and branches; the fire company was no stranger to Elisabeth, planting extensive vegetable and flower gardens, swimming multiple times a day, cooking rich German food, adopting many German Shepherds and shelter dogs, hosting company, going to flea markets and garage sales, hunting for mushrooms, sewing her own clothing and caring for her granddaughter, Monet.
After her husband passed away in 1993, following 42 years of marriage, Elisabeth remained in her home alone for more than 20 years before moving to Providence Place, Pottsville, in 2014. Although Elisabeth suffered from dementia, she remained pleasant and spirited for all her years.
Elisabeth is survived by her daughter, Gigi Gudrun Miechowski, and son-in-law, Walter Miechowski, of Auburn; granddaughter, Monet Gregory and husband, Daniel Gregory, and their sons, Knox and Parks, of Ambler; sister, Traude Lausman, of Germany, and her family.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Grabowski Funeral Home, Schuylkill Haven, is entrusted with the services. In remembrance of Oma, a contribution to Hillside SPCA, 51 SPCA Road, Pottsville, PA 17901, would be very appreciated.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 7, 2020