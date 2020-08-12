|
Elise M. Tonitis, infant daughter of Matthew A. and Stacey M. (Securda) Tonitis, of Auburn, passed away prior to birth Saturday, Aug. 8, at Reading Hospital, Reading.
Surviving are a brother, Jacob Tonitis, at home; maternal grandparents, William and Anne (Andrescavage) Securda, of Minersville; paternal grandparents, Brian and Susan (Walakovits) Tonitis, of Auburn.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Ebling Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 12, 2020