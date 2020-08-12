Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home
26 Chestnut Street
Cressona, PA 17929
570-385-3050
Resources
More Obituaries for Elise Tonitis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elise M. Tonitis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elise M. Tonitis Obituary

Elise M. Tonitis, infant daughter of Matthew A. and Stacey M. (Securda) Tonitis, of Auburn, passed away prior to birth Saturday, Aug. 8, at Reading Hospital, Reading.

Surviving are a brother, Jacob Tonitis, at home; maternal grandparents, William and Anne (Andrescavage) Securda, of Minersville; paternal grandparents, Brian and Susan (Walakovits) Tonitis, of Auburn.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Ebling Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona, is in charge of arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -