|
|
Elizabeth "Betty" A. Sabadish, 92, of Branchdale, Reilly Township, passed away on Friday at Tremont Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Born on August 13, 1927, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Anna Bukosky Kralick. She was a 1945 graduate of Reilly Township High School and worked for the former Honeybee Blouse Company, Branchdale.
She was a member of the former St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, Branchdale, where she was active in maintaining the church and fundraising for the church and former parochial school. She was a current member of St. Matthew the Evangelist Church, Minersville. She was also a member of ILGWU and a longtime member of the Ladies' Booster Club of Branchdale, planning community events and traveling.
Betty was a masterful seamstress whether she was creating something new or mending what needed repaired. Most summers, you could find her in her garden with her flowers or planning family vacations or outings. She spent a lot of time in her kitchen baking blueberry pies or her delicious Christmas cookies and nut rolls. Reading a good book was also a favorite pastime.
She was predeceased by her husband, John "Lefty" Sabadish, in 1993; five siblings, John Kralick, in infancy, Andrew Kralick, in Korea as a POW, Frank Kralick, Anna Kushmanik and Mary Fedeles.
Betty is survived by four daughters, Mary Ann Harrison (spouse, Thomas), Jonestown, Lebanon County, Elizabeth Morrison (spouse, George), Linglestown, Jean Kreiser (spouse, Edward), Pine Grove, and Lynn Sabadish, Branchdale; four grandchildren, Geoffrey Morrison (spouse, Renee), Jonathan Morrison, Derek Kreiser (spouse, Laura), and Kati Kreiser; a great-grandson, Reiley Kreiser; nieces and nephews.
The family will accept visitors at Dutcavich Funeral Home, 200 Sunbury Street, Minersville, on Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. Visitors are expected to follow CDC and PADOH guidelines regarding wellness and social distancing. No visitation on Thursday. All are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in St. Matthew the Evangelist Church, 139 Spruce St., Minersville. Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, East Hanover Township. Memorial contributions in Elizabeth's name can be made to St. Matthew the Evangelist Church or to the Sisters of St. Joseph, Saint Joseph Guild, P.O. Box 36, Flourtown, PA 19031-0036. Visit www.dutcavich.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on June 15, 2020