Elizabeth A. Stine, 77, of Tremont, passed away late Tuesday evening at her home, surrounded by her family.
Born in Lorberry, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Naomi Tobias Murphy.
She was a graduate of Pine Grove High School. She was a retired garment worker having worked at the former Fox Knapp factory. She was a member of Most Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, Tremont.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death in 2007 by her husband, Vincent Stine.
She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Stine, at home, who was also her caregiver; a brother, Tim Murphy, Tremont; nieces and nephews and her best friend, her dog "Gypsy."
Private services will be at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.
The family would prefer remembrances in the form of contributions in memory of Elizabeth to the Ruth Steinert SPCA, P.O. Box 332, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972. Contributions will be accepted at the funeral home. Arrangements are by the Donald J. Butler Funeral Home, 328 Sunbury St., Minersville. To offer condolences to the family or to light a candle in Elizabeth's memory, visit us at www.donaldjbutlerfh.com.
Sign the guest book at republicanherald.com
Donald J Butler Funeral Home
328 Sunbury St
Minersville, PA 17954
(570) 544-6775
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 16, 2019