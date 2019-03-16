Obituary Guest Book View Sign





Born in Lorberry, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Naomi Tobias Murphy.



She was a graduate of Pine Grove High School. She was a retired garment worker having worked at the former Fox Knapp factory. She was a member of Most Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, Tremont.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death in 2007 by her husband, Vincent Stine.



She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Stine, at home, who was also her caregiver; a brother, Tim Murphy, Tremont; nieces and nephews and her best friend, her dog "Gypsy."



Private services will be at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.



The family would prefer remembrances in the form of contributions in memory of Elizabeth to the Ruth Steinert SPCA, P.O. Box 332, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972. Contributions will be accepted at the funeral home. Arrangements are by the Donald J. Butler Funeral Home, 328 Sunbury St., Minersville. To offer condolences to the family or to light a candle in Elizabeth's memory, visit us at



Sign the guest book at

Elizabeth A. Stine, 77, of Tremont, passed away late Tuesday evening at her home, surrounded by her family.Born in Lorberry, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Naomi Tobias Murphy.She was a graduate of Pine Grove High School. She was a retired garment worker having worked at the former Fox Knapp factory. She was a member of Most Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, Tremont.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death in 2007 by her husband, Vincent Stine.She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Stine, at home, who was also her caregiver; a brother, Tim Murphy, Tremont; nieces and nephews and her best friend, her dog "Gypsy."Private services will be at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.The family would prefer remembrances in the form of contributions in memory of Elizabeth to the Ruth Steinert SPCA, P.O. Box 332, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972. Contributions will be accepted at the funeral home. Arrangements are by the Donald J. Butler Funeral Home, 328 Sunbury St., Minersville. To offer condolences to the family or to light a candle in Elizabeth's memory, visit us at www.donaldjbutlerfh.com Sign the guest book at republicanherald.com Funeral Home Donald J Butler Funeral Home

328 Sunbury St

Minersville , PA 17954

(570) 544-6775 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close