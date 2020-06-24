|
|
Elizabeth A. "Betsy" Stumpp, 78, of Pottsville, passed away in the presence of her family Sunday at home.
Born Jan. 4, 1942, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Elizabeth Niadna Burnett.
She was raised in Middleport, having attended St. Jerome School, Tamaqua. She was a 1959 graduate of Marian High School. She has resided in Pottsville for 52 years. She worked for the former Van Heusen Company, Pottsville. She was an animal lover and advocate for all animals.
She was a member of St. Patrick Church, Pottsville.
Preceding her in death was a sister, Joan Farnschlader.
Betsy is survived by her husband of 58 years, James H. Stumpp; two daughters, Jeanie Lynn (spouse, Bob), of Pottsville, and Kelly Brown (spouse, Harry), of Coatesville, Ind.; nine grandchildren, Daneen McDonald (spouse, Gene), Vicki Svrcek (spouse, Jason), Jeremiah Lynn, Josh Lynn, Jessica Lynn, Kelsie Lynn, Neva Brown, Laurel Brown and Celeste Brown; three great-grandchildren, Miranda Seiger, Kieran Bush and Isaac Seiger. She is also survived by a sister, Regina Valentine (late spouse, Michael); nieces and nephews and her beloved cat, Oreo.
The family will accept visitors at Dutcavich Funeral Home, 200 Sunbury St., Minersville, on Friday from 8 a.m. Visitors are expected to follow CDC guidelines regarding wellness and social distancing. Visitation will end promptly at 11:15 a.m. when procession will form. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon in St. Patrick Church, 401 Mahantongo St., Pottsville. Interment will be in Indiantown Gap at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hillside SPCA or The . Visit www.dutcavich.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on June 24, 2020