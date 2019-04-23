Elizabeth Ann Bretz, aka Betty Ann Bretz, 87, of Pottsville, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019, at her home.
Born in Mill Creek, March 26, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Ralph Edwin and Elizabeth Mary Wentz Fahl.
Betty was a graduate of Saint Clair High School, Class of 1950, and then attended Ford's Business School in Pottsville. She worked as a bookkeeper for Miners Bank in Pottsville.
Betty was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Pottsville and loved sewing, shopping, playing cards, going to the casino and, most of all, attending her grandchildren's activities.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Charles N. Bretz, in 1992.
Betty is survived by a son, Ralph N. Bretz and his wife, Regena, Pottsville; a daughter, Diane Price and her husband, Paul, Shillington; five grandchildren, Ralph Jr., Kevin, Chris, Sara and Nina; four great-grandchildren, Ryan, Allie, Zachary and Kylie; a sister-in-law, Jane Shomgard, Wyomissing; nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Friday, April 26, at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Pottsville. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday and from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Friday at Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, Port Carbon. Interment will be held in Charles Baber Cemetery, Pottsville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 101 N. Frack St., Frackville, PA 17931. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 23, 2019