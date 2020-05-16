Home

Elizabeth Ann Troy Obituary
Elizabeth Ann Troy, 93, of Port Carbon, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at ManorCare Health Services, Pottsville.

Born March 4, 1927, in Maple Hill, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Florence (Shirey) Troy.

Betty was a graduate of St. Stephen's High School, Class of 1946. She worked as a trimmer for several local garment factories and was a member of the former St. Stephen Roman Catholic Church in Port Carbon.

Betty is survived by her good friends and neighbors, Kathy and Mark Brazinsky and their son, Brice, and Barbara and Steve Thomas and their daughters, Kelly and Lisa.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, May 20, at St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Saint Clair, with Monsignor William F. Glosser officiating. A viewing with CDC guidelines will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, Port Carbon. Interment will be held in Charles Baber Cemetery, Pottsville. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on May 16, 2020
