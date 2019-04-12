Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth B. "Libby" Heckman. View Sign





Born in Pottsville on Aug. 22, 1939, she was a daughter of the late Joseph J. and Blanche Cavanaugh Daley.



She was the wife of Raymond Heckman.



Libby was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Pottsville.



She was a homemaker.



In addition to her parents, Libby is preceded in death by her sister, Mary Ellen Reed; and brother, Andrew Daley.



In addition to her husband, Libby is also survived by three sons, Brian Mohl and wife, Kathy, of Sunbury; David Mohl and wife, Stacia; and Craig Mohl and wife, Rayann. She is also survived by grandchildren, Brandy, Craig Jr., Alex, Amber, David Jr., Christine, Missy and Kevin; several great-grandchildren; a sister, Ruth Gonteski; and a brother, Ed Daley.



Services and interment will be privately held at the family's convenience.





