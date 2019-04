Elizabeth B. "Libby" Heckman, 79, formerly of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Thursday, April 11, at Seton Manor, Orwigsburg, where she had been a resident.Born in Pottsville on Aug. 22, 1939, she was a daughter of the late Joseph J. and Blanche Cavanaugh Daley.She was the wife of Raymond Heckman.Libby was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Pottsville.She was a homemaker.In addition to her parents, Libby is preceded in death by her sister, Mary Ellen Reed; and brother, Andrew Daley.In addition to her husband, Libby is also survived by three sons, Brian Mohl and wife, Kathy, of Sunbury; David Mohl and wife, Stacia; and Craig Mohl and wife, Rayann. She is also survived by grandchildren, Brandy, Craig Jr., Alex, Amber, David Jr., Christine, Missy and Kevin; several great-grandchildren; a sister, Ruth Gonteski; and a brother, Ed Daley.Services and interment will be privately held at the family's convenience. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com . Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements, with cremation services provided by Riverside Cremation Services LLC, both in Schuylkill Haven.Sign the guest book at republicanherald.com