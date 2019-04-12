Elizabeth B. "Libby" Heckman, 79, formerly of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Thursday, April 11, at Seton Manor, Orwigsburg, where she had been a resident.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth B. "Libby" Heckman.
Born in Pottsville on Aug. 22, 1939, she was a daughter of the late Joseph J. and Blanche Cavanaugh Daley.
She was the wife of Raymond Heckman.
Libby was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Pottsville.
She was a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, Libby is preceded in death by her sister, Mary Ellen Reed; and brother, Andrew Daley.
In addition to her husband, Libby is also survived by three sons, Brian Mohl and wife, Kathy, of Sunbury; David Mohl and wife, Stacia; and Craig Mohl and wife, Rayann. She is also survived by grandchildren, Brandy, Craig Jr., Alex, Amber, David Jr., Christine, Missy and Kevin; several great-grandchildren; a sister, Ruth Gonteski; and a brother, Ed Daley.
Services and interment will be privately held at the family's convenience. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements, with cremation services provided by Riverside Cremation Services LLC, both in Schuylkill Haven.
Sign the guest book at republicanherald.com
Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home
24 East Main Street
Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972
570-385-3381
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 12, 2019