Elizabeth "Betty" Chelak, 83, of Hummelstown, formerly of Mahanoy City, passed away Monday, May 27, at Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, surrounded by her family.



Born in Mahanoy City on Feb. 18, 1936, she was a daughter of the late Elizabeth Kotch and Stephen Homa. Her husband, John Chelak, passed away in 2004.



Betty graduated from Mahanoy City High School, Class of 1953. She was a member of St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, Mahanoy City. Betty worked for Janowicz Dress Factory, Mahanoy City, and also for Kmart, in Frackville.



She had a beautiful voice and was known for singing in church, as well as at home. She enjoyed bingo, bowling, word circle puzzles and lottery rub-offs, but Betty's greatest joy was taking care of her family and home. She absolutely reveled in being "Twoo" to the light of her life, her grandson, Matthew.



In addition to her parents and husband, Betty is preceded in death by brothers, John, Frank and Stephen Homa; and sisters, Helen Talnack and Anna Krupsky.



Betty is survived by a daughter, Lori and her husband, Michael Pavlick; a son, John and his wife, Rebecca Chelak; one grandchild, Matthew John Pavlick; a brother, William Homa; many nieces and nephews.



Office of Christian Burial and Divine Liturgy will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, June 3, at St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, Mahanoy City, with the Rev. James Carroll officiating. Friends may call at the church from 9:30 until 11 a.m. Monday. Interment will follow at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. In lieu of flowers, Betty's family asks that you consider making a donation in Betty's memory to St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, Mahanoy City. Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mahanoy City, is in charge of arrangements. Please visit www.truskowskyfuneralhome.com to sign the guest book and send sympathy cards.



