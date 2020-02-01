Home

Oravitz Homes for Funerals Inc
40 N. Jardin Street
Shenandoah, PA 17976
570-462-9333
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
1:30 PM
Indiantown Gap National Cemetery
Annville, PA
Elizabeth "Betty" Dower


1930 - 2020
Elizabeth "Betty" Dower Obituary
Elizabeth "Betty" Dower, 89, of Shenandoah, passed away Friday, Jan. 31, at Shenandoah Manor Nursing Center.

Born Sept. 3, 1930, in Connerton, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Elizabeth Kalman.

She worked in the local garment industry for many years until her retirement. Betty was a member of ILGWU, Amalgamated Garment Workers, Greater Shenandoah Area Senior Citizens and Columbia Hose Ladies Auxiliary.

Betty was an avid casino goer. She loved baking and crocheting, and was always there to attend any of her grandchildren's functions. Betty was the last member of her immediate family.

Besides her parents, Betty was preceded by her husband, Joseph D. Dower, in 2014.

Surviving are one son, Michael Dower with Beth, of Bloomsburg; two daughters, Barbara Wasilewski with Robert, of Shenandoah, and Carol Kieres with Frank, of Barnesville; eight grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc, 40 N. Jardin St., Shenandoah. Betty will be buried beside her husband at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Contributions in Betty's memory may be made to Shenandoah Area Free Public Library or Greater Shenandoah Area Senior Citizens. To offer condolences, please visit www.oravitzhomeforfunerals.com.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 1, 2020
