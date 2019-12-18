Home

Elizabeth "Betty" Dukmen

Elizabeth "Betty" Dukmen, 87, of Pottsville, formerly of Jonestown, Cass Township, passed away, Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.

Betty was born in Jonestown, Cass Township, Oct. 4, 1932, a daughter of the late Mary (Budra) and Michael Malusky.

She was the widow of William T. Dukmen Sr., who died July 30, 2014.

She was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, Minersville. She worked as a seamstress in the garment industry and was employed at Phillips Van Heusen.

In addition to her parents and her husband, William, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Janet Doyne, on Dec. 10, 2017, and an infant daughter, Mary, on July 18, 1958. Betty was the last surviving sibling of 13 brothers and sisters.

Betty is survived by a son, William T. Jr., husband of Mildred Dukmen. She is also survived by grandchildren, Jessica, wife of Anthony Italiano, and Robert and wife, Jodi Doyne; great-grandchildren, Cameron and Lucas Doyne; son-in-law, Robert Doyne Sr.; nieces and nephews.

Office of Christian Burial with Divine Liturgy will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Ss. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church with the Very Rev. Gregory J. Noga officiating. Visitation will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Friday at Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc. There will be no calling hours Thursday. Interment will be in Ss. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Ss. Peter & Paul Memorial Fund. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville, is entrusted with the arrangements.

Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 18, 2019
