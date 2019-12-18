|
|
Elizabeth "Betty" Dukmen, 87, of Pottsville, formerly of Jonestown, Cass Township, passed away, Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.
Betty was born in Jonestown, Cass Township, Oct. 4, 1932, a daughter of the late Mary (Budra) and Michael Malusky.
She was the widow of William T. Dukmen Sr., who died July 30, 2014.
She was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, Minersville. She worked as a seamstress in the garment industry and was employed at Phillips Van Heusen.
In addition to her parents and her husband, William, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Janet Doyne, on Dec. 10, 2017, and an infant daughter, Mary, on July 18, 1958. Betty was the last surviving sibling of 13 brothers and sisters.
Betty is survived by a son, William T. Jr., husband of Mildred Dukmen. She is also survived by grandchildren, Jessica, wife of Anthony Italiano, and Robert and wife, Jodi Doyne; great-grandchildren, Cameron and Lucas Doyne; son-in-law, Robert Doyne Sr.; nieces and nephews.
Office of Christian Burial with Divine Liturgy will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Ss. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church with the Very Rev. Gregory J. Noga officiating. Visitation will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Friday at Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc. There will be no calling hours Thursday. Interment will be in Ss. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Ss. Peter & Paul Memorial Fund. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville, is entrusted with the arrangements.
