Elizabeth Filer, 95, formerly of Saint Clair, passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Seton Manor Nursing Home, Orwigsburg.

Born Dec. 5, 1924, in Saint Clair, she was a daughter of the late George and Helen (Prokopetz) Stefonick.

She was a member of St. Clair of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Saint Clair.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Filer, in 1987; three brothers, Michael, George and John Stefonick; four sisters, Margaret Rowan, Mary Cromyak, Barbara Guerra and Juleanne Gregitis.

Surviving are her daughter, Helena Blischok and her husband, Ken, of Brockton; her son, Anthony Filer and his wife, Kathleen, of Bangor, Maine; four grandchildren, Jason, Rachel, Joe and Collette Filer.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, 110 N. Second St., Saint Clair. The Rev. Monsignor William F. Glosser will be officiating. Friends may call from 9 until 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, Saint Clair. Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to www.brucethartfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 4, 2020
