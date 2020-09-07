Home

Elizabeth H. Chinchar, 88, formerly of Tuscarora, died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in Coaldale.

She was the wife of the late John C. Chinchar, who died in 1993.

Born in Blythe Township, Schuylkill County on July 8, 1932, Elizabeth was a daughter of the late John and Anna (nee Seary) McElvaney.

She had worked for Tuscarora Sportswear and was Catholic.

Elizabeth was predeceased by son, James Chinchar, and brothers, Joseph McElvaney, John McElvaney, James McElvaney, Thomas McElvaney, Richard McElvaney and Francis McElvaney.

She is survived by daughters, Helen Faber and her husband, Kevin, of Tuscarora, and Elizabeth Steffy and her companion, David Biasi, of Tuscarora; grandchildren, Colby Chinchar, of Lewistown Valley, Miranda Chinchar, of Lewistown Valley, Kevin Faber, of Tuscarora, and Celena Steffy, of Tuscarora; brother, Robert McElvaney, of New Jersey; sister, Sarah Sleptsky, of Coaldale.

Services will be held at 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home, 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Attendees are reminded of COVID-19 pandemic guidelines and are kindly asked to wear a mask and observe physical distancing. Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are being handled by Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Tamaqua.


Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 7, 2020
