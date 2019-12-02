|
Elizabeth J. Krause, 91, of Pine Grove, passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Luther Ridge at Seiders Hill, Pottsville.
Born May 21, 1928, in Schuylkill Haven, she was a daughter of the late Nathan and Katie Lengle Deibert.
She was a graduate of Blue Mountain High School.
She was a member of Hetzel's Lutheran Church, Pine Grove, where she taught Sunday school and was a member of the Ladies Aid and Choir Guild.
Elizabeth worked as a machine operator for Canoe Manufacturing, Pine Grove, and Wrights Knitwear Corp., Auburn.
She adored her grandchildren and loved gardening and reading.
Preceding her in death were her husband, James C. Krause; a sister, Dorothy Wildermuth; two brothers, Earl Deibert and Robert Deibert; a stepbrother, George "Skip" Wenrich.
Surviving are a daughter, Delores "Dolly" and husband, Dale Renninger, of Pine Grove; two grandsons, Brett and wife, Tara Renninger, and Brad and wife, Stacie Renninger; five great-grandchildren, Justin, Matthew, Casey and husband, Nick Ferrari, Jenna and fiancé, Austin Brown, and Kamryn.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at Hetzel's Lutheran Church, 261 Hetzel's Church Road, Pine Grove, with Pastor Bob Kensinger officiating. There will be a viewing from 9:30 until 11 a.m. Thursday at the church. Interment will follow in Hetzel's Cemetery, Pine Grove. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to the Hunter William Renninger Scholarship Fund, Schuylkill Area Community Foundation, 216 S. Centre St., Pottsville, PA 17901, in her memory. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences to the family at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
