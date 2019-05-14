Elizabeth J. Miller

Obituary
Elizabeth J. Miller, 87, of Woodside, N.Y., passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019, at her home.

Born in New York City, Sept. 12, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Alexander and Elizabeth Rae Haxton.

Elizabeth was raised in Edinburgh, Scotland. She graduated from high school in Portobella, Scotland, UK. She last worked as a bookkeeper for the New York Mets before retiring.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Ray "Danny" Miller, 2003; two sisters, Janette Graham and Mabel Groat; niece, Terry Wilinsky Cerino.

Surviving are a sister-in-law, Beverly, wife of William Fahs, of Bethlehem; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 16, from Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Ashland. Interment will be at Christ Church Cemetery, Fountain Springs. A viewing will be held at noon until the time of service Thursday at Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home.

Published in Republican & Herald on May 14, 2019
