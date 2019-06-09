Elizabeth J. "Betty" Pauley, 76, of New Ringgold, died Thursday, June 6, 2019, in her home.



She was the wife of David Pauley. They celebrated 56 years of marriage July 14, 2018.



Prior to retirement, she worked at Heisler's Egg Farm, Lewistown Valley, as an egg grader for more than 20 years.



Born in Lewistown Valley, she was a daughter of the late Diamond and Arlene Hayes Merkel.



Betty was a member of Steigerwalt Church of God, McKeansburg. She was a member of the Zion Church of Lewistown Valley Women's Guild. She volunteered at the food pantry in Pottsville and she enjoyed the time with the women in her church prayer group.



Betty loved her family, playing with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, swimming and traveling the country and Canada by motorcycle with her husband.



She was preceded in death by a grandson, Robert P. "Bobby" Dunn.



Surviving, in addition to her husband, are two daughters, Susan, wife of Randy Kupres, of New Ringgold, and Tammie, wife of James Dunn, of New Ringgold; two sisters, Mary Ellen Chandler, of Slatington, and Judy, wife of Larry Moyer, of Tamaqua; seven grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and an expected great-grandchild; nieces and nephews.



Services will be private with the Rev. Eugene Eckroth officiating. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Steigerwalt Church of God, P.O. Box 113, Orwigsburg, PA 17961. Hartman Funeral Home, 1791 West Penn Pike, Route 309, New Ringgold, is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Online registry and condolences may be signed at www.hartmanfuneralhomeinc.com.



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

Published in Republican & Herald on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary