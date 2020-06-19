Home

Shoemaker Funeral Home - Blairsville
49 North Walnut Street
Blairsville, PA 15717
724-459-9115
Elizabeth Marsh
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Shoemaker Funeral Home - Blairsville
49 North Walnut Street
Blairsville, PA 15717
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Shoemaker Funeral Home - Blairsville
49 North Walnut Street
Blairsville, PA 15717
Elizabeth Jean (McKinney) Marsh Obituary
Elizabeth Jean (McKinney) Marsh, 70, of Pine Grove, formerly of Torrance, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.

She was a daughter of Clifford McKinney and Lorna (McClelland) McKinney; she was born Nov. 7, 1949, in Johnstown.

Elizabeth was a former member of Torrance United Methodist Church and a graduate of Blairsville High School, Class of 1967. She worked at Deans Diner as a waitress for many years and volunteered with the local Girl Scouts. She loved crafts and crocheting.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bernard Marsh, who died in 2002; granddaughter, Shelbi Moyer; a sister, Karen Kisamore.

She is survived by her daughter, Laurie Moyer (Rick), of Pine Grove; a brother, John McKinney (Kim), of Lockport; grandchildren, Carrey, Rick Jr. and Quoarriee; four great-grandchildren, Novaleigh, Angyl, Rick III and Hunter.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home Interment will be in Westview Cemetery, Bolivar. To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on June 19, 2020
