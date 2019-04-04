Elizabeth K. "Betty" Coombe, 87, of Charleston, W.Va., formerly of Ryan Township, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 1.
Betty was born in Morea Colliery, Mahanoy Township, on July 8, 1931, a daughter of the late Fred J. and Mary R. Kreitzer Klein.
She retired from the Mahanoy Area High School, where she worked as a bookkeeper in the office of the superintendent.
While living in Ryan Township, she was a member of the Ryan Township Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, treasurer of the Mahanoy Township High School Alumni Association and the Mahanoy City Women's Club.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Coombe.
She is survived by one son, Dr. Raymond P. Coombe and his wife, Karin, of Charleston, W.Va.; her sister, Kay Conroy, of Mahanoy City; a close cousin, Margaret "Margie" Mellon, of Mahanoy Township. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Josh Coombe and Daniel and his wife, Hannah Coombe; one great-grandchild, Vera May Coombe; nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, April 8, at St. Teresa of Calcutta R.C. Church, Mahanoy City, with the Rev. Kevin P. Gallagher officiating. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. Interment will follow at Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown, Rush Township. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations in Betty's name to St. Teresa of Calcutta R.C. Church, 600 W. Mahanoy Ave., Mahanoy City, PA 17948. Jane Clifford Ritz Funeral Home, Frank R. Fetter, funeral director, Mahanoy City, has charge of the arrangements.
