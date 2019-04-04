Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth K. "Betty" Coombe. View Sign





Betty was born in Morea Colliery, Mahanoy Township, on July 8, 1931, a daughter of the late Fred J. and Mary R. Kreitzer Klein.



She retired from the Mahanoy Area High School, where she worked as a bookkeeper in the office of the superintendent.



While living in Ryan Township, she was a member of the Ryan Township Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, treasurer of the Mahanoy Township High School Alumni Association and the Mahanoy City Women's Club.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Coombe.



She is survived by one son, Dr. Raymond P. Coombe and his wife, Karin, of Charleston, W.Va.; her sister, Kay Conroy, of Mahanoy City; a close cousin, Margaret "Margie" Mellon, of Mahanoy Township. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Josh Coombe and Daniel and his wife, Hannah Coombe; one great-grandchild, Vera May Coombe; nieces, nephews and cousins.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, April 8, at St. Teresa of Calcutta R.C. Church, Mahanoy City, with the Rev. Kevin P. Gallagher officiating. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. Interment will follow at Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown, Rush Township. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations in Betty's name to St. Teresa of Calcutta R.C. Church, 600 W. Mahanoy Ave., Mahanoy City, PA 17948. Jane Clifford Ritz Funeral Home, Frank R. Fetter, funeral director, Mahanoy City, has charge of the arrangements.



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

Elizabeth K. "Betty" Coombe, 87, of Charleston, W.Va., formerly of Ryan Township, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 1.Betty was born in Morea Colliery, Mahanoy Township, on July 8, 1931, a daughter of the late Fred J. and Mary R. Kreitzer Klein.She retired from the Mahanoy Area High School, where she worked as a bookkeeper in the office of the superintendent.While living in Ryan Township, she was a member of the Ryan Township Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, treasurer of the Mahanoy Township High School Alumni Association and the Mahanoy City Women's Club.She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Coombe.She is survived by one son, Dr. Raymond P. Coombe and his wife, Karin, of Charleston, W.Va.; her sister, Kay Conroy, of Mahanoy City; a close cousin, Margaret "Margie" Mellon, of Mahanoy Township. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Josh Coombe and Daniel and his wife, Hannah Coombe; one great-grandchild, Vera May Coombe; nieces, nephews and cousins.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, April 8, at St. Teresa of Calcutta R.C. Church, Mahanoy City, with the Rev. Kevin P. Gallagher officiating. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. Interment will follow at Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown, Rush Township. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations in Betty's name to St. Teresa of Calcutta R.C. Church, 600 W. Mahanoy Ave., Mahanoy City, PA 17948. Jane Clifford Ritz Funeral Home, Frank R. Fetter, funeral director, Mahanoy City, has charge of the arrangements.Sign the guest book at Funeral Home Jane Clifford Ritz Funeral Home

19 E Mahanoy St

Mahanoy City , PA 17948

(570) 773-1840 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close