Elizabeth K. "Betty" Kurpell, 88, of Mahanoy City, died Thursday morning at Broad Mountain Health and Rehabilitation Center, Frackville.
She is survived by three sons, David, of Tamaqua, Walter and his wife, Regina, of Virginia, and Ken and his wife, Patricia, of Frackville; two grandchildren, Stephen and Walter; a great-grandchild, Quinn.
Service will be private. David D. Jarrett Funeral Home, Mahanoy City, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.jarrettfuneralhome.com for more information.
Published in Republican & Herald on June 21, 2019