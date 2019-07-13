Elizabeth "Betty" Loftus Kerwick, of Pottsville, died July 12, a month after celebrating her milestone 100th birthday.



Born in Buck Run, June 14, 1919, she was a daughter of the late Owen and Matilda Brennan Loftus and was one of 11 children.



She started Kerwick's Leather Goods with her husband, James, and also sold religious supplies. She was also a certified public housing manager for the Schuylkill Housing Authority.



Betty was proud of her community and her Irish heritage. She was the founder and first president of the Ladies Auxiliary, Order of Hibernians. She was president of the Ladies of Charity in the Dioceses of Allentown. For more than 20 years, she was a board member and volunteer teacher's aide at St. Joseph Center For Special Learning. A few years ago, the school honored her years of service by planting a tree on the grounds of the school.



More than anything, Betty loved her church, St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, and came rain or shine to the daily 6:30 a.m. Mass. Even at the age of 99, she enjoyed going to Sunday Mass and taking up the communion with her grandson, Patrick Kerwick.



She deeply loved her family, and treasured her 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren who affectionately called her Betty.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Kerwick; grandson, Benjamin; brothers and sisters.



Betty is survived by children, Elizabeth Jane Lohr (widow of Robert Lohr), Johnstown, Judith Yupcavage (Jan), Hershey, James S. (Pat), Cressona, and Linda Eckenrode (Jack), Madison, Conn.; grandchildren, Jeff and Christian Tarman, James Yupcavage, Bridget Yupcavage Farley, Kaitlin and Patrick Kerwick, Laura Eckenrode Leon, John, James and Thomas Eckenrode; great-grandchildren, Meghan, Lennon and Kate Tarman, Kyran and Aidan Khindri, Benjamin, John and Anna Farley, and Henry Leon; youngest sister, Joan O'Connor, Princeton, N.J.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, 319 Mahantongo St., Pottsville, with Monsignor Edward J. O'Connor presiding. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service in the church. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Calvary Cemetery, Pottsville. The family requests contributions in Betty's memory be sent to Ben Yupcavage Memorial Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 502, Hershey, PA 17033. Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at lordbixler.com.



