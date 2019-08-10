|
Elizabeth Kroh, 80, of Market Street, Ashland, passed away Thursday, Aug. 8, at Shenandoah Manor Nursing Center.
Born in Pattersonville, June 22, 1939, she was a daughter of the late Stanislaw and Anna Gudelski Kowaleski.
She was a graduate of the former Conyngham Township High School, Class of 1957, and a member of St. Charles Borromeo Roman Catholic Church, Ashland. She was a sewing machine operator, retiring from Villa Fashions, Shenandoah.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Eugene Kroh, passing June 5, 2011; sisters, Anna, Rose and Pauline; brothers, Stanley, Joseph and Charles.
Survivors are son, Stanley Kroh, of Ashland; brother, Walter Kowaleski, of Catawissa; two dogs, Abbey and Dixie; nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral prayer service at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home, 1323 Centre St., Ashland. Officiating will be the Rev. Christopher Zelonis, pastor of Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Lehighton. Interment will follow in Indiantown Gap National Cemeteryk Annville. A viewing will take place from 10:30 a.m. until service. Visit www.Fritz Funeral Home.com. Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
