Robert A. Evans Jr Funeral Home
208 Pike Street
Port Carbon, PA 17965
570-622-8411
Viewing
Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Robert A. Evans Jr Funeral Home
208 Pike Street
Port Carbon, PA 17965
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church
Saint Clair, PA
Elizabeth L. "Betty" Haverty


1922 - 2020
Elizabeth L. "Betty" Haverty Obituary

Elizabeth L. "Betty" Haverty, 98, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Schuylkill Center in Pottsville.

Born in Saint Clair, Oct. 17, 1922, she was a daughter of the late Luther and Phoebe (Clocker) Johns.

Betty was a graduate of Saint Clair High School. She did volunteer work in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., at Broward County Hospital.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Robert W. Haverty, on Dec. 27, 1991; her daughter, Judith D. "Judy" Demyan; two sisters, Thelma Gerber and Marion Demko; a brother, Luther Johns Jr.

Betty is survived by two granddaughters, Sharon M. Demyan and her partner, Sarah, Allentown, and Susan E. Stratton and her husband, Eric, South Hadley, Mass.; two great-grandchildren, Stephen T. and Alexis J. Stratton, South Hadley, Mass.; three sisters, Jacqueline Berdanier, Port Carbon, Geraldine Salata, Saint Clair and Lilian Fliegel, Tucson, Ariz.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Saint Clair, with Monsignor William Glosser officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home in Port Carbon. Interment will be held in Our Lady of Calvary Cemetery in Pottsville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 2, 2020
