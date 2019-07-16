Elizabeth L. Jefferson, 90, formerly of Palo Alto, passed away Saturday at Orwigsburg Center.



Born in Palo Alto, July 8, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Lillian Hamilton Francis.



Elizabeth was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church, Pottsville, and was a 1947 graduate of Pottsville High School.



She spent her life as a homemaker, taking care of and raising her family.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles H. Jefferson, who passed away in 1992 and to whom she was married for 42 years; two grandchildren, Ian Jefferson and Ricky Fanelli.



Elizabeth is survived by children, Kevin Jefferson, widower of Helen, of Mount Carbon, Kurt, husband of Rosie Jefferson, of Greenwood, Del., Kyle, husband of Debbie Jefferson, of Lake Wynonah, Keith Jefferson, widower of Maureen, of Tough Kenamon, Kimberly, wife of Rick Fanelli, of Pottsville, Kendall, husband of Lisa Jefferson, of Pottsville, and Kara Jefferson, of Philadelphia; 16 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; a sister, Carol Frantz, of Lansdale; nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.



Funeral services and interment in Charles Baber Cemetery will be private at the convenience of the family. The family requests contributions in Elizabeth's memory be sent to Orwigsburg Center Activity Department, 1000 Orwigsburg Center Way, Orwigsburg, PA 17961. Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc., Pottsville, is in charge of arrangements.



Published in Republican & Herald on July 16, 2019