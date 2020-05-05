|
|
Elizabeth "Betty" Lewert, 102 years young, of Pine Grove, a former resident of South Ninth Avenue, West Scranton, who recently lived with her son, Fred and his wife, Docie, Pine Grove, entered into heaven to meet her Savior and family while holding the hands of her son and his wife Thursday at home.
Born in Scranton, she was a daughter of the late George and Josephine Bieber.
She was educated in Scranton schools and was a member of the former St. John the Baptist Church, West Scranton, and then later St. Patrick's Parish, West Scranton. Prior to retirement, she was employed for many years at Northeastern Bank and PNC Bank.
Betty enjoyed sitting on her front porch visiting with friends and neighbors and watching her tomatoes grow. She loved going to the casino with her son, George, and listening to her son, Fred, play his accordion. Her favorite song was "You Are My Sunshine." Betty enjoyed an occasional glass of Yuengling beer while watching David Letterman. In her earlier years, she loved bingo, camping and fishing. Well into her 80s, you could find Betty in the yard weed whacking. Elizabeth was the cornerstone and pillar of the family. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by a son, George Lewert; a grandson, Freddie Lewert; a sister, Marie Merrick; a brother, George Bieber.
Surviving are her son, Frederick G. Lewert Jr. and his wife, Docie, Pine Grove; a daughter-in-law, Rita Ann Lewert, Pittston, wife of Betty's late son, George Lewert; four grandchildren, Tammy Hudacek and husband, Mike, Sharon Pendolphi, Brian Lewert and Tommy Lewert; two great-grandchildren, Cassie Lewert and Madyson Pendolphi; nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to her neighbor, Melissa Sweem, for all the love, excellent care and compassion she showed our mother and grandmother over the years.
Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 9, in Dunmore Cemetery, 400 Church St., Dunmore. To offer online condolences, please visit www.WestScrantonFunerals.com.
Arrangements and care provided by Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, West Scranton, Carl J. Savino Jr., supervisor.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on May 5, 2020