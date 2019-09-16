|
Elizabeth Louise "Betty" (Wingle) Rhein, 86, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept. 14, at her residence.
Betty was born in Pottsville, Feb. 25, 1933, a daughter of the late Louise C. (Hay) and Edward J. Wingle.
Betty was the widow of the late Leroy W. Rhein. The couple was married in 1956.
Betty attended Cressona High School.
Betty was a proud mother of five. She was the heart and soul of her family. Her family was everything to her. She was seen as the guiding light of her family. She often said that her family was the apple of God's eye - and her's, too.
Elizabeth loved gardening. She had a spunky Irish spirit.
In addition to her husband, Elizabeth was preceded in death by sons, Kevin S. Rhein and Kurt L. Rhein.
Betty is survived by a son, Lee W. Rhein, husband of Selda, of Hollywood, Fla; two daughters, Lou Anne Correll, of Schuylkill Haven, and her significant other, Harry Montgomery, and Patricia A. Kisha, wife of David, of Shoemakersville. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and she has three great-grandchildren on the way.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, Schuylkill Haven, with Monsignor Edward S. Zemanik officiating. A viewing will be held from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at the church. For the remainder of the day following the mass, everyone is invited to join Elizabeth's family at her home. Memorial contributions in Elizabeth's name may be made to Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE First St. Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131, or , P.O. Box 1000, Department 142 Memphis, TN 38148. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, has been entrusted with arrangements. To extend online condolences, please visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com.
