Viewing
Friday, Dec. 4, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church
Pottsville, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 4, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church
Pottsville, PA
Elizabeth M. Hahner


1943 - 2020
Elizabeth M. Hahner Obituary

Elizabeth M. Hahner, 77, of Pottsville, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, at Luther Ridge, Pottsville.

Born Oct. 14, 1943, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Julia E. (Moore) and John McCready.

Elizabeth is a graduate of Nativity BVM and a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, Pottsville.

She was preceded in death by siblings, Rose Ashman, Sheila Frantz, Dorothy Gardner, Mary Andrefski and Edward McCready.

She is also survived by sons, Edward Hahner, husband of Missy, of Pottsville, Scott Hahner, husband of Michelle, of Pottsville; sister, Isabel Kutz, wife of Charles, of Pottsville; four grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, Pottsville. A viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass at the church. At the family's request, memorial donations may be forwarded to St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, 319 Mahantongo St., Pottsville, PA 17901. To extend condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, has been entrusted with the arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 1, 2020
