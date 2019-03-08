Elizabeth M. Kehler, 94, formerly of Ashland, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Green Ridge Village, Newville.
Born in Ashland, Jan. 10, 1925, she was a daughter of the late Harry and Nelda Leonard Wolfgang.
She graduated from St. Joseph's High School, Ashland, and was previously a member of the former St. Joseph's Church in Ashland.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Owen Kehler, in 1999, and a granddaughter, Erin Davis.
A daughter, Kathleen "Kay" Davis, of Lake Wynonah; three grandchildren, Katie Davis, of Lake Wynonah, John Owen, of Schuylkill Haven, and Jeanie Gross, of Northampton; and seven great-grandchildren survive.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, March 11, in St. Charles Borromeo Church, Ashland, with the Rev. Paul Rothermel officiating. Interment will be at St. Mauritius Cemetery, Ashland. Friends are invited to call from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday from St. Charles Borromeo Church, 1114 Walnut St., Ashland. Memorial contributions can be made to the , 322 Eighth Ave., New York, NY 10001, or . Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements. Visitwww.kullfuneral.com.
