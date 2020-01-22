|
Elizabeth May Moyer, 72, formerly of Market Street, Auburn, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Pinebrook Personal Care, where she resided.
Born May 11, 1947, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Peter and Helen D. Gavaletz Spontak.
She was the loving wife of Brian K. Moyer, to whom she married Oct. 31, 1992, at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Summer Hill.
Elizabeth enjoyed cooking, baking, shopping at malls, spending time outdoors, hiking with her husband and their fox terrier companions, Spunky, Prince and King.
Elizabeth was a 1965 graduate of Saint Clair High School. She began her working career for Panther Valley Loan Co., Schuylkill Haven. In 1969, she joined People's Safe Deposit Bank, Saint Clair, working at the new drive-in branch, Mill Creek, as officer-head teller. She worked at M&T Bank from 1983 as branch manager/officer in Cressona. She began working for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Division of Liquor Control, Harrisburg, in 1993. She retired Dec. 31, 2008.
She was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Summer Hill, and life member of Pinegrove Historical Society.
She proudly served her country in the Army National Guard for 17 years, honorably discharged with rank of sergeant.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, with Pastor Ken McDowell officiating. There will be a viewing from 9:30 until 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 1235 Summer Hill Road, Auburn, PA 17922, in her memory. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
