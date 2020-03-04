|
|
Betty Ryndock, 96, formerly of Minersville, passed away peacefully into the arms of her Heavenly Father with her family by her side Monday at Seton Manor.
Born Dec. 7, 1923, in Pottsville, she was one of twelve children of the late William Wilt Thompson and Marian Hammer Thompson.
Betty was a 1942 graduate of Pottsville High School and worked in the garment industry for Phillips and Jones and D&M Corporation.
She was a member of Friedens Lutheran Church, Llewellyn, and enjoyed weekly Bible study in her later years. Betty was an avid gardener and her beautiful variety of flowers were admired and enjoyed by many recipients.
She was married for 45 years to Adam Ryndock, who passed away in 1994. She was also preceded in death by a beloved infant son; four sisters, Nell Thompson, Marian Cheesebrough, Doris Kreps and Catherine Schaeffer; six brothers, Robert, William, John, Paul, David and Joseph Thompson.
Surviving are her daughter, Betty Mae Rada, wife of Richard, of Schuylkill Haven; her son, Joseph Ryndock, husband of Linda, of Boiling Springs; four grandchildren, Beth Rutman, wife of Jonathan, of Ellicott City, Md., Jessica Nabavi, wife of Blake, of Ardmore, Dr. Eric Ryndock, husband of Bethany, of Mount Joy, and Jason Ryndock, of Mechanicsburg; five great-grandsons, Charles, Samuel and William Rutman, Francis Nabavi and Sawyer Ryndock. She is also survived by her sister, Ruth Livingston, wife of Ira, of York; nieces and nephews.
Betty glorified God every day in the way she lived her daily life and loved her family and friends. She will be forever in the hearts of those who loved her.
The family will accept visitors at Dutcavich Funeral Home, 200 Sunbury St., Minersville, on Thursday from 9 a.m. until funeral services at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be in Schuylkill Memorial Park, North Manheim Township. The family prefers donations to Friedens Lutheran Church, Box 248, 54 Church Road, Llewellyn, PA 17944. Visit www.dutcavich.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 4, 2020