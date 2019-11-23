Home

Dimon Funeral Homes Inc
644 E Grand Ave
Tower City, PA 17980
(717) 647-2741
Viewing
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Dimon Funeral Homes Inc
644 E Grand Ave
Tower City, PA 17980
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Dimon Funeral Homes Inc
644 E Grand Ave
Tower City, PA 17980
View Map
Elizabeth M. "Betty" Smyk


1953 - 2019
Elizabeth M. "Betty" Smyk Obituary
Elizabeth M. "Betty" Smyk, 66, of Mechanicsburg, passed away suddenly to join her husband Thursday morning at her home after complications with heart arrhythmia.

Betty was born in Pottsville, Sept. 18, 1953, a daughter of the late Arthur and Irene Barket.

She was a 1971 graduate of Pottsville Area High School.

Betty retired in 2001 from supervising production work at Allied Chemical, Berg Electronics, Universal Plastics and Garrett Electronics.

She enjoyed playing with and caring for her rabbits, Nova, Savior and Lola. She enjoyed thrifting, going to flea markets, being an avid soap opera watcher and listening to '80s music that she used to dance to with her late husband.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 45 years, Michael Smyk Sr., April 4, 2018, whom she dearly missed.

Surviving are her two children, Michael Smyk Jr. and Crystal A. Smyk; sister, Renee Grab; brother, Arthur Barket; niece and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Dimon Funeral Home Inc., Tower City, with Pastor Monica Romberger. Burial will be in Greenland Cemetery, R.D., Tower City. Viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. To sign the guest book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 23, 2019
