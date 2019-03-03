Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Neary. View Sign





Born in Excelsior, Pa., Elizabeth was a daughter of Peter and Anna Suchanick Goguts.



She was a graduate of Coal Township High School and Temple University, and she also attended New York University in New York.



Elizabeth was a member of the World War II Cadet Nurse Corps and Women in Service.



She was employed as a registered nurse at the former Good Samaritan Medical Center for more than 40 years, and was an active participant in the Harvard Nurses Health Study since its inception in 1976.



Elizabeth was a member of St. Patrick R.C.C. in Pottsville and its senior group, and often volunteered with the American Red Cross blood drive.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph J. Neary Sr., on Jan. 18, 2008, and to whom she was married 57 years; and six siblings.



Survivors include her daughters, Nancy Griffin (Michael), Southampton, Pa., Margaret Brown (Don), Camp Hill, Pa., Jane Spehrley (Jim), Pottsville, Pa., and Maryann Neary-Gill (John), Richmond, Va.; her son, Joseph Neary Jr. (Dee), Dayton, Ky.; grandchildren, Lisa Stormont, Sara Griffin, Mary Griffin, Harrison Gill, Martha Gill, Jennifer Spehrley, and James (JJ) Spehrley; one great-granddaughter, Brielle Stormont; nephews, nieces and cousins.



A memorial Mass in Elizabeth's honor will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at St. Patrick R.C.C, 319 Mahantongo St., Pottsville, with Monsignor Edward J. O'Connor officiating. A visitation with the family will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service in the church. Internment will be held at Transfiguration Cemetery, Coal Township, at the family's discretion. The family requests contributions in memory of the deceased members of the Goguts and Suchanick families be sent to Transfiguration Church, 227 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin, PA 17872. Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

