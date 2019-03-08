Elizabeth Neary, 92, of Pottsville, died March 1 at The Gardens at York Terrace, Pottsville.
A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at St. Patrick R.C.C. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service in the church. Interment will be held at Transfiguration Cemetery, Coal Township, at the family's discretion. Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Lord-Bixler Funeral Home
1818 W. Mahantongo St
Pottsville, PA 17901
570-622-0230
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 8, 2019