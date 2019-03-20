Elizabeth Yust, Frackville, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning at Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon.
Born in Frackville, she was a daughter of the late Elias and Mary Gergal Chuma. She worked as a seamstress for the former Charles Rabin Factory, Frackville.
Betty was a member of Holy Ascension Orthodox Church, Frackville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent A. Yust, in 1985; four brothers, John, William, Michael and Elias Chuma; her five sisters, Mary Lovell, Anna, Helen, Mary and Olga Chuma.
She is beloved by her surviving family, her son, Vincent A. Yust Jr., Lebanon; her sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews.
Funeral services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
