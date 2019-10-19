|
Ella L Reed, 91, of Providence Place, Pine Grove, formerly of Johnstown, passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at her residence.
She was born Friday, Feb. 10, 1928, in Johnstown, a daughter of the late James Collins and the late Margaret Wagner Collins.
She was a 1947 graduate of the former Greater Johnstown Area High School.
Ella was a school bus driver for Richland Township School District. She also was the bookkeeper for her late husband's service station in Johnstown and a notary public. She was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church, Johnstown, where she was active in the Missionary Outreach Program. Ella was a former member of the Solomon Run Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary and the Post 7524 Ladies Auxiliary of South Fork.
Her husband, William S. Reed Sr., passed away in 2010. She was also preceded in death by her parents; a brother, James Collins; a sister, Linda Knipple; and her best friend, Eva Vrobel.
She is survived by two sons, William S. Reed Jr. and his wife, Monica, of Camp Hill, and Leo Kim Reed and his wife, Connie, of Hegins; a daughter, Michele A Siplivy and her husband, Gary, of Shermans Dale; a grandson, Todd Reed and his wife, Kristin; five granddaughters, Shannon Rogers and her husband, Greg, Brooke Ward and her husband, Matt, Jennifer Renninger and her husband, Jason, Julia Reed and Katie Siplivy; five great-grandchildren, Peyton, Brighton and Everett Renninger, Charlotte and Sawyer Reed; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, with the Rev. Curtis Zemencik officiating. A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be made in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Memorial contributions can be made to Compassus Hospice, 1001 James Drive, Suite B34, Leesport, PA 19533. Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.
