H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc
139 S Tulpehocken St
Pine Grove, PA 17963
(570) 345-2266
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc
139 S Tulpehocken St
Pine Grove, PA 17963
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc
139 S Tulpehocken St
Pine Grove, PA 17963
Ellen M. Laubenstein


1947 - 2019
Ellen M. Laubenstein Obituary
Ellen M. Laubenstein, 72, of Natures Road, Pine Grove, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

Born Aug. 31, 1947, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Oscar and Ada Yeich Nagle.

She attended Blue Mountain High School and was a member of St. John's Reformed Church, Friedensburg.

Preceding her in death was a son, Dean Laubenstein.

Surviving are her husband of 54 years, Donald Laubenstein; a daughter, Carolyn Trotter, of Schuylkill Haven; a son, John and wife, Lori Laubenstein, of Waterville; four grandchildren, Nicholas and Taylor Trotter and Dalton and Samantha Laubenstein, a great-grandson, Cameron Laubenstein, three sisters, Doris Brown, Fern Zimmerman and Donna Machamer, all of Pine Grove; two brothers, Richard Nagle, of Pine Grove, and Edwin Nagle, of Schuylkill Haven.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove. There will be a visitation from 10 until 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in St. John's Union Cemetery, Friedensburg. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to , 712 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18157. You may send condolences to the family online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 21, 2019
