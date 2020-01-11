|
Ellen Mary Bross, 88, a lifelong resident of Delano, passed away peacefully Jan. 8 at Hometown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center with her family by her side.
She was born May 27, 1931, in Delano, a daughter of the late Edward and Elizabeth (Maher) Purcell.
Retired, Ellen worked for the former City Shirt Co., Frackville, and REDCO, Pottsville, which she preferred as a home supervisor and caregiver for disabled children. She graduated from the former Delano High School with the Class of 1948 and McCann School of Business. She met the love of her life, Peter James Bross, while employed as a secretary for the former Whalen's Laundry, Mahanoy City.
Ellen was a member of St. Richard RC Church, Barnesville, and the former St. Canicus RC Church, Mahanoy City, where she served as a member of The Women's Guild. She also served as a volunteer worker for the Delano Fire Company. She was fiercely loyal to her hometown and her cherished family, neighbors and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Peter J. Bross; a son, James E. Bross, MD, of Danville; a brother, Ted Purcell, of Levittown.
She is survived by a son, Ronald J. Bross, MD, and his wife, Kay Anne (Demko), of Allentown; a daughter-in-law, Gina Bross and her companion, Rodger Wintersteen, of Danville. She was the proud grandmother of 10 grandchildren, Allison Caggiano (Max), Tierney McGee (Sean), Peter, Shane, Ashley, Siobhan, Erin, Erica, Michael and Zachary Bross; a great-grandson, Shane Caggiano; a sister-in-law, Carolyn Purcell; nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, in St. Richard RC Church, Barnesville, with Monsignor William F. Glosser officiating. Interment will follow in St. Canicus Cemetery, Mahanoy Township. Friends are invited to call from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations be made to Delano Fire Company, 1 Birch St., Delano, PA 18220, or , . Jane Clifford Ritz Funeral Home, Franklin R. Fetter, funeral director, Mahanoy City, has charge of the arrangements.
