Elliott Gordon
Elliott Michael Gordon

Elliott Michael Gordon Obituary
Elliott Michael Gordon, infant son of Geoffrey M. and Sherry L. Prutzman Gordon, passed away peacefully Tuesday in his parents' arms at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

He was born May 21, 2019, at Reading Hospital.

He is preceded in death by a maternal grandfather, George Prutzman.

Surviving are maternal grandmother, Connie Lempfert, Pottsville; paternal grandparents, Sandy and Edward Gordon, Pottsville; aunts, Georgian Prutzman, Pottsville, Christina McPeek, Altoona, Kelly Reinersten and her husband, TJ, Memphis, Tenn.; uncle, Travis Welfel, Pottsville.

Service of Remembrance will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Pottsville, with the Rev. Chris Rothharpt officiating. Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services. The family would prefer remembrances in the form of contributions made to The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation, P.O. Box 781352, Philadelphia, PA 19178-1352. Please share your condolences with Elliott's family by signing the guest book at www.jehumphreyfuneralhome.com.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on June 2, 2019
