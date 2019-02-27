Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ellsworth U. Penson Jr.. View Sign

Ellsworth U. Penson Jr., 75, of Pottsville, died Sunday evening at The Gardens at York Terrace, Pottsville.



Born Aug. 14, 1943, in Neptune, N.J., he was a son of the late Ellsworth U. Sr. and Melvine Soden Penson.



Ellsworth enjoyed woodworking and tending to his property.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Dwayne and Carl Penson.



He is survived by his loving wife, Carol A. Schwarz Penson, Pottsville; daughters, Lorie Flaherty, Minersville, and Kristy, wife of Russ, Catania, N.C.; grandchildren, Jonathan Springer, Kelly Flaherty and Cordell Flaherty; great-granddaughter, Lillyonna Marie Springer; brother, Theo Penson, husband of Joy; sister, Alberta Mulvihill; nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home, 515 W. Market St., Pottsville. Pastor Lorraine Heckman will officiate. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contribution be made in Ellsworth's name to Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA, P.O. Box 332, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972.



