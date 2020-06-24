|
Elma L "Sis" Scheib, 89, of Hegins, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, at Tremont Health and Rehabilitation Center, Tremont.
Elma was born July 7, 1930, in Barry Township, a daughter of the late Cora M. (Smith) and George E. Hornberger.
She was a graduate of Hegins Township High School and worked as a food processor for various factories and restaurants. Elma last worked as a cashier at Tower Sales, Valley View.
She was a member of St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, Valley View.
She enjoyed crossword puzzles, attending church and listening to gospel music. She loved spending time with her family and will be remembered as an excellent cook and baker.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Albert Hornberger, and a sister, Charlotte Taiclet.
Elma is survived by five children, Dennis Barge, husband of Christy, of Pillow, Sandra Renninger, of Hegins, Steve Barge, husband of Barbara, of Hegins, Michael Scheib, husband of Wanda, of Valley View, and Jodi Scheib, of Valley View; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; three brothers, Charles Hornberger, Robert Hornberger and Larry Hornberger; nieces and nephews.
Viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, June 29, at St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, Valley View, with the funeral service following at 11 a.m. with Pastor Duane Bardo officiating. Interment will follow in Hepler's Church of God Cemetery, Pitman. Stephen R. Rothermel Funeral home has charge of the arrangements. To sign the online guest book, please visit www.srrfh.com.
