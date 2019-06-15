Elmer "Pete" Waldick, 91, of Gordon, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Shenandoah Manor Nursing Home, Shenandoah.



Born on May 28, 1928, in New Philadelphia, Ohio, he was a son of the late William and Mildred Waldick.



Elmer was a 20-year veteran and retired from the Air Force, after serving his country proudly and honorably. He was a member of Christ's United Lutheran Church, Airport Road, Ashland. He also was a member of the Gordon Gun Club, the American Legion, the Ashland Elks and received a 50-year pin from the Masonic Lodge.



Elmer is survived by his wife of 70 years, Betty Reese Waldick, of Gordon; son, William Waldick, of Gordon; daughter, Sandra, of Florida; grandchildren, Shale, William Jr., and Azure; sister-in-law, Beryl Stitzer, of Gordon; nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, at the Christ's United Lutheran Church, Airport Road, Ashland, with Pastor Laura Csellak officiating. Interment will be at the convenience of the family at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Viewing will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, at the Christ's United Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Christ's United Lutheran Church, 437 Airport Road, Ashland, PA 17921. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of the arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor. Visitwww www.kullfuneral.com.



