|
|
Eloise Startzel, 93, of Brockton, died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in Orwigsburg.
She was the wife of the late Earl K. Startzel Jr., who died in 2005.
Born in Tamaqua, Oct. 5, 1925, Eloise was a daughter of the late Adam Sr. and Myrtle (nee Zimmerman) Schmauch.
She attended Tamaqua High School and worked for the former Anchor Deep Seafood in Tamaqua. Eloise was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Tamaqua.
Eloise was predeceased by a son, Darrell Startzel Sr., in 2015; brother, Adam Schmauch Jr.; sister, Elizabeth Hirsch; grandson, Darrell Startzel Jr.; great-grandson, Ryan Sadusky.
She is survived by children, Diane Reeser and her husband, Mark, of Baltimore, Md., Denise Sadusky and her husband, Donald, of Mahanoy City, and Earl Startzel III, of Brockton; twins, Kevin Startzel, of Brockton, and Karen Berezwick and her husband, Joseph, of Tamaqua; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two great-great-granddaughters; nephews and nieces.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home, 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, with the Rev. Darryl Kensinger officiating. Interment in Odd Fellows Cemetery will follow the services. Calling hours will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, and 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, at the funeral home. Memorials in Eloise's name may be made to the Tamaqua Day Care Center, 300 W. Broad St., Tamaqua, PA 18252. Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are being handled by Zizelmann- Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 17, 2019