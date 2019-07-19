Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home - Frackville
501 Washington Street
Frackville, PA 17931
570-874-0540
Resources
More Obituaries for Elroy Houser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elroy H. Houser

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elroy H. Houser Obituary
Elroy H. Houser, 82, passed away on Wednesday evening at Shenandoah Senior Living Community.

Born in Ashland, he was a son of the late Joseph and Anna Cresina Houser.

Elroy was last employed as a utility worker for J.W. Rex of Lansdale until his retirement.

Elroy was a Seabee, having served in the Navy from 1955 to 1959. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, having belonged to the Limerick Bowman and Archery Club.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Dolores Houser, and his two brothers, Robert and William Houser.

Elroy is survived by his sister, Anna Mae Bernhard, Englewood, Frackville, and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 20, from the Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, Frackville, with the Rev. Jeff Merwine officiating. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Frackville. Sign the guest book, leave personal condolences and for further information, please visit www.thomasmsullivanfuneralhome.com. Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, Frackville, is in charge of arrangements.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com

logo

Published in Republican & Herald on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now