Elroy H. Houser, 82, passed away on Wednesday evening at Shenandoah Senior Living Community.



Born in Ashland, he was a son of the late Joseph and Anna Cresina Houser.



Elroy was last employed as a utility worker for J.W. Rex of Lansdale until his retirement.



Elroy was a Seabee, having served in the Navy from 1955 to 1959. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, having belonged to the Limerick Bowman and Archery Club.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Dolores Houser, and his two brothers, Robert and William Houser.



Elroy is survived by his sister, Anna Mae Bernhard, Englewood, Frackville, and nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 20, from the Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, Frackville, with the Rev. Jeff Merwine officiating. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Frackville. Sign the guest book, leave personal condolences and for further information, please visit www.thomasmsullivanfuneralhome.com. Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, Frackville, is in charge of arrangements.



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com





Published in Republican & Herald on July 19, 2019