Elsie A. Herman, 84, of Saint Clair, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.
She was born May 26, 1935, in Saint Clair. Elsie was a daughter of the late Stephen Herman Sr. and Mary (Bobrick) Herman.
She was a member of St. Peter and Paul Russian Orthodox Church, Minersville. She was a 1953 graduate of Pottsville Area High School.
Elsie worked as a clerk for Robert Casey Sr., the former attorney general. Also, she was a secretary in administration for Saint Clair Area School District, where she retired after 27 1/2 years.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Stephen Herman Jr.; a sister, Mary Futchko; a brother, infant John Herman; and an adopted brother, Andrew Padlock.
She is survived by her sister, Elaine Howells, with whom she resided in Saint Clair. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Peter and Paul Russian Orthodox Church, Minersville. Friends are invited to call from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday. The Parastas will be held at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Interment will be held in St. Peter and Paul Russian Orthodox Cemetery, Minersville. The family would prefer contributions to St. Peter and Paul Russian Orthodox Church, 558 Sunbury St., Minersville, PA 17954. James H. Evans Funeral Home Inc., Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements.
