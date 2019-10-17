Home

POWERED BY

Services
James H. Evans Funeral Home
347 South 2nd St
St. Clair , PA 17970
570-429-0663
Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie Herman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie A. Herman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elsie A. Herman Obituary
Elsie A. Herman, 84, of Saint Clair, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.

She was born May 26, 1935, in Saint Clair. Elsie was a daughter of the late Stephen Herman Sr. and Mary (Bobrick) Herman.

She was a member of St. Peter and Paul Russian Orthodox Church, Minersville. She was a 1953 graduate of Pottsville Area High School.

Elsie worked as a clerk for Robert Casey Sr., the former attorney general. Also, she was a secretary in administration for Saint Clair Area School District, where she retired after 27 1/2 years.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Stephen Herman Jr.; a sister, Mary Futchko; a brother, infant John Herman; and an adopted brother, Andrew Padlock.

She is survived by her sister, Elaine Howells, with whom she resided in Saint Clair. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Peter and Paul Russian Orthodox Church, Minersville. Friends are invited to call from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday. The Parastas will be held at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Interment will be held in St. Peter and Paul Russian Orthodox Cemetery, Minersville. The family would prefer contributions to St. Peter and Paul Russian Orthodox Church, 558 Sunbury St., Minersville, PA 17954. James H. Evans Funeral Home Inc., Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elsie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now