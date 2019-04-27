Elsie E. Moyer, 91, a lifelong resident of Newtown, passed away Thursday, April 25, at Tremont Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Elsie was born Feb. 19, 1928, a daughter of the late William and Katie Klinger Renninger.
She was a 1945 graduate of Reilly Township High School and a 1946 graduate of Empire Beauty School.
For over six decades, Elsie was the owner and operator of Elsie's Beauty Shop, Newtown. Elsie and her husband, Cliff, were the owners and operators of multiple french fry and ice cream stands throughout the Renninger's Farmer's Market. Elsie continued the business for over 50 years at the Kutztown location.
She was a member of St. John's Church Ladies Aid Society and a member of Friedens Lutheran Church.
Elsie was a life member of the Newtown Volunteer Fire Company and a founding member of its ladies auxiliary.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford B. Moyer; siblings, Sara Wetzel, Earl Renninger, Leroy Renninger; and "sisters," Hattie and Esther Renninger.
She is survived by her son, Bruce Moyer and his wife, Judy, Newtown; daughter, Elaine Moyer Rife, Lititz; granddaughters, Michelle Delaney, Melissa Koch, Cori Moyer Rife and Erin Rife; great-grandchildren, Alison Koch, Matthew Delaney and Shawn Delaney; nieces and nephews.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family from the Chapel of the Dimon Funeral Home Inc., Tower City. Burial will be in Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Hunter William Renninger Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Schuylkill Area Community Foundation, 216 S. Centre St., Pottsville, PA 17901, or Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, 51 SPCA Road, Pottsville, PA 17901. To sign the guest book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 27, 2019