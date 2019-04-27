Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elsie E. Moyer. View Sign Service Information Dimon Funeral Homes Inc 644 E Grand Ave Tower City , PA 17980 (717)-647-2741 Send Flowers Obituary

Elsie E. Moyer, 91, a lifelong resident of Newtown, passed away Thursday, April 25, at Tremont Health and Rehabilitation Center.



Elsie was born Feb. 19, 1928, a daughter of the late William and Katie Klinger Renninger.



She was a 1945 graduate of Reilly Township High School and a 1946 graduate of Empire Beauty School.



For over six decades, Elsie was the owner and operator of Elsie's Beauty Shop, Newtown. Elsie and her husband, Cliff, were the owners and operators of multiple french fry and ice cream stands throughout the Renninger's Farmer's Market. Elsie continued the business for over 50 years at the Kutztown location.



She was a member of St. John's Church Ladies Aid Society and a member of Friedens Lutheran Church.



Elsie was a life member of the Newtown Volunteer Fire Company and a founding member of its ladies auxiliary.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford B. Moyer; siblings, Sara Wetzel, Earl Renninger, Leroy Renninger; and "sisters," Hattie and Esther Renninger.



She is survived by her son, Bruce Moyer and his wife, Judy, Newtown; daughter, Elaine Moyer Rife, Lititz; granddaughters, Michelle Delaney, Melissa Koch, Cori Moyer Rife and Erin Rife; great-grandchildren, Alison Koch, Matthew Delaney and Shawn Delaney; nieces and nephews.



Private services will be held at the convenience of the family from the Chapel of the Dimon Funeral Home Inc., Tower City. Burial will be in Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Hunter William Renninger Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Schuylkill Area Community Foundation, 216 S. Centre St., Pottsville, PA 17901, or Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, 51 SPCA Road, Pottsville, PA 17901. To sign the guest book, visit



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

Elsie E. Moyer, 91, a lifelong resident of Newtown, passed away Thursday, April 25, at Tremont Health and Rehabilitation Center.Elsie was born Feb. 19, 1928, a daughter of the late William and Katie Klinger Renninger.She was a 1945 graduate of Reilly Township High School and a 1946 graduate of Empire Beauty School.For over six decades, Elsie was the owner and operator of Elsie's Beauty Shop, Newtown. Elsie and her husband, Cliff, were the owners and operators of multiple french fry and ice cream stands throughout the Renninger's Farmer's Market. Elsie continued the business for over 50 years at the Kutztown location.She was a member of St. John's Church Ladies Aid Society and a member of Friedens Lutheran Church.Elsie was a life member of the Newtown Volunteer Fire Company and a founding member of its ladies auxiliary.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford B. Moyer; siblings, Sara Wetzel, Earl Renninger, Leroy Renninger; and "sisters," Hattie and Esther Renninger.She is survived by her son, Bruce Moyer and his wife, Judy, Newtown; daughter, Elaine Moyer Rife, Lititz; granddaughters, Michelle Delaney, Melissa Koch, Cori Moyer Rife and Erin Rife; great-grandchildren, Alison Koch, Matthew Delaney and Shawn Delaney; nieces and nephews.Private services will be held at the convenience of the family from the Chapel of the Dimon Funeral Home Inc., Tower City. Burial will be in Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Hunter William Renninger Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Schuylkill Area Community Foundation, 216 S. Centre St., Pottsville, PA 17901, or Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, 51 SPCA Road, Pottsville, PA 17901. To sign the guest book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com Sign the guest book at Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close